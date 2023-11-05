This is the meaning behind the name of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s son

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently welcomed their first child together.

Sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine, following speculation the reality star had given birth.

The couple have named their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker.

In a previous GOAT Talk interview with Complex, Travis sat down with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama to discuss the baby name they think is the “Greatest of All Time”.

Revealing the meaning behind his son’s name, the Blink-182 drummer said: “I like Rocky Thirteen,” to which Alabama replied: “That’s so bad… even he knows it’s bad.”

Travis admitted that the name is bad, but said it has been in his head for a while.

He explained: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy by stepping out at a Blink-182 concert earlier this year, holding a sign which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After the Blink-182’’ bandmates called the sign to his attention, the drummer made his way down off the stag to share a passionate kiss with his wife.

The pregnancy announcement made reference to Blink-182’s All The Small Things music video.

