THIS is the fan favourite to win RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars

The second show of the new series kicked off tonight at 6:30pm on RTÉ One and saw a host of celebrities take to the ballroom.

After watching all 11 Irish stars dance, fans have taken to X and shared who they believe has a chance of winning the Glitterball trophy.

Fans praised David Whelan’s performance on Sunday night’s show, after he performed a Charleston alongside his partner Salome and scored a fantastic 24 points.

One fan took to X and wrote: “The magnetic David Whelan just gets even better with each new week. Is he now a dark horse for the competition? #DWTSIRL”

Another penned: “Best dance of the night #DWTSIRL”

While a third said: “Winners there & tbh I wish she would do a dance show as Salome amazingggggggg #dwtsirl”

Dave was amazing 🤩 I really want him and Salome to win, she’s far and away the best dancer on this #DWTSIRL — Raicheail Ní Ódhra (@Raicheaileen) January 14, 2024

They left the best until last. Take a bow David and Salome! 👏👏 #DWTSIRL — Paula Dooley (@pauladooley170) January 14, 2024

This comes after a the bookies favourites to win the show were released ahead of the series premiere a few weeks ago.

The Wild Youth star and presenter Laura Fox are the frontrunners to win the ninth season, according to Ladbrokes.

The singer-songwriter and the presenter have been tipped 3/1 to become joint-favourites and go all the way to the final.

Social media star Miriam Mullins follows closely at 4/1, ahead of Jason Smyth and Blu Hydrangea both 6/1.

Dancing With The Stars returns next Sunday at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.