THIS is the actor named Sexiest Man Alive 2025

Jonathan Bailey | Jurassic World
PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025 has been named as Jonathan Bailey.

The 37-year-old is best known for his portrayal of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the hit series Bridgerton and, most recently, for Fiyero in Wicked.

Every year, People magazine names a different celebrity as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ on the cover of their November issue, following an online vote.

 

Previous title winners include Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, and Michael B. Jordan.

The 37-year-old has now dethroned the 2024 winner, John Kraskinki, and becomes the first openly gay man to win the title.

Speaking about being given the Sexiest Man Alive crown, the actor confessed: “It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

Jonathan Bailey on Chicken Shop Date | Instagram

Fans were impressed by the choice, as previous years have left users divided.

See what they were saying below:

