THIS is the actor named Sexiest Man Alive 2025

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025 has been named as Jonathan Bailey.

The 37-year-old is best known for his portrayal of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the hit series Bridgerton and, most recently, for Fiyero in Wicked.

Every year, People magazine names a different celebrity as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ on the cover of their November issue, following an online vote.

Previous title winners include Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, and Michael B. Jordan.

The 37-year-old has now dethroned the 2024 winner, John Kraskinki, and becomes the first openly gay man to win the title.

Speaking about being given the Sexiest Man Alive crown, the actor confessed: “It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

Fans were impressed by the choice, as previous years have left users divided.

See what they were saying below:

“my name’s jonathan bailey and i’m the sexiest man alive. what can i say?” OH YEAH YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/BwBmb5o8iV — miah (@cupidjonny) November 4, 2025

Jonathan Bailey is the sexiest man alive and all is right in the world pic.twitter.com/LcnQoufH3S — Pall ✨️ (@themediumplace) November 4, 2025

first time in forever i’ve seen social media united in saying people magazine finally got sexiest man right…Jonathan Bailey your peoples prince title remains undisputed pic.twitter.com/hrT4FCTApc — kaela sharma-baek 🫧🌷🐝 (@kaekaecurtis) November 4, 2025

JONATHAN BAILEY BEING THE FIRST GAY MAN NAMED PEOPLE’S SEXIEST MAN ALIVE??????? IM SO UP RN pic.twitter.com/qY7GjXpHeV — ⋆.˚✮ kelsey ✮˚.⋆ (@CRAVEGETAWAY) November 4, 2025

jonathan bailey being announced as the sexiest man alive is somehow one of the only correct decisions that has been made this year — tara (@swiftlyrussell) November 4, 2025

Jonathan Bailey as the sexiest men alive is so right — 𝖍𝖔𝖙 𝖑𝖎𝖒𝖊 (@SAUUUuuull) November 4, 2025

Jonathan Bailey sexiest man alive EXACTLY — Tori ✨ vancouver n2 & n3 ✨ (@tori_fetzer) November 4, 2025