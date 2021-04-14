This is how you can watch the new season of RHOBH in Ireland next month

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns with new episodes in May

This is how you can watch the new season of RHOBH in...

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere next month, and fans are so excited for the show’s return.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais will be joined by newly-minted housewife Sutton Stracke in the upcoming season, as well as newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Kathy Hilton, Kyle’s sister and the mother of hotel heiress Paris Hilton, will also be on the show as a friend of the ladies.

The trailer for season 11 has already teased plenty of drama, including Erika’s shock split from her husband Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage.

Lisa Rinna also learns of her 19-year-old daughter’s romance with reality star Scott Disick, and it looks like the housewives think he’s “too damn old” for Amelia.

The new season will premiere on Bravo in the U.S. on May 19, but how will fans in Ireland and the UK watch it?

Well, Goss.ie can confirm Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be available to stream and download on hayu from May 20.

The countdown is officially on…