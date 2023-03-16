Ad
This is how you can rent the winter Love Island 2023 villa with friends

Emma Costigan
The winter Love Island 2023 series came to an end on Monday, March 13 – and saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned the winners.

The famous South African villa is now available to rent, so you can enjoy a sun-soaked holiday with pals.

According to Booking.com, the mansion – which is named Ludus Magnus, boasts a huge garden, free private parking, a shared lounge and a terrace.

Ludus Magnus also features a range of water sports facilities, a private beach area and barbecue facilities.

The luxurious mansion will set you and your friends back nearly £9,000 per night to stay in early March.

The villa is tucked away in a “protected area” of the Franschhoek wine valley in South Africa.

