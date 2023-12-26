This is how Taylor Swift spent Christmas Day with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift spent Christmas Day cheering on her beau Travis Kelce.

The pop singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on December 25th.

The 34-year-old wore a Santa hat with her boyfriend’s jersey number on it, and was joined by her parents Scott and Andrea Swift, as well as her brother Austin.

Taylor Swift, Austin Swift and Andrea Swift arriving at the Chiefs game today! #NFL pic.twitter.com/GyDfJ25UFR — Taylor Swift Web (@tayswiftdotcom) December 25, 2023

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs Raiders today! 🍹 #NFL pic.twitter.com/daDphy5ZPc — Taylor Swift Web (@tayswiftdotcom) December 25, 2023

Taylor Swift with Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell at the Chiefs game! #NFL pic.twitter.com/USwr1MBDBE — Taylor Swift Web (@tayswiftdotcom) December 26, 2023

This was the eighth time Taylor has been spotted supporting Travis at one of his games.

Her last appearance was on December 17, when the Chief defeated the New England Patriots.

During the game, a video of Taylor dropping the f-bomb as her boyfriend dropped a pass went viral.

Screaming “..the f**k??!” Looking for a pass interference call. Took Taylor Swift 3 months to become like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/0fXrj8j1I9 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 17, 2023

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

Since finishing the South American leg of her tour, Taylor and Travis have reportedly been living together at his $6 million mansion in Kansas City.

During a recent interview with TIME magazine, Taylor gushed about their romance for the first time.

The singer admitted that the pair started seeing each other after Travis brought the songstress up on his podcast, New Heights.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she revealed. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Contrary to popular belief, the pair were already a “couple” when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

Her appearance at the game garnered huge media coverage, and made headlines all over the world.

Taylor added: “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care…We’re just proud of each other.”

The songstress also added that she thinks football is “awesome” and a sport she has been “missing out on” her whole life.