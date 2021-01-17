This is how Rosie Connolly celebrated her birthday in lockdown

Rosie Connolly has celebrated her 31st birthday in lockdown.

The Irish influencer spent her special day with her husband Paul Quinn, and their two children Harry and Remi.

The fashion blogger was showered with gifts, including chocolate coated strawberries, a bottle of Moët champagne and a bouquet of stunning flowers.

Sharing snaps with her 358k Instagram followers, the mum-of-two wrote: “Who would have thought that a lockdown birthday would be so good.”

“Feeling utterly spoilt and loved today.. And so grateful to have so many special people in my life,” she added.

Rosie also uploaded a sweet snap with her two children, captioned: “Lockdown birthday’s ain’t so bad 🥰.

“Have been spoilt rotten by my husband and kiddies.. good food, great wine and lots of cuddles 💫



“Thank you for all the love… feeling so incredibly lucky today ❤️”.