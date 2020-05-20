This is how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their second wedding anniversary

The couple are currently living in a Beverly Hills mansion

This is how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their second wedding...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their second wedding anniversary “reflecting” on their turbulent time together.

The couple, who have started a new life together in Beverly Hills, reportedly felt like they were “just coming up for air” when they celebrated the marriage milestone this week.

A source close to the pair told Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent that the couple were “quite reflective” this week.

“The last year has been pretty epic and all the changes they have lived through and gone through are huge…To be honest they’re only just coming up for air.

According to the insider the former senior royals wanted to spend the day “mostly offline” with their son Archie, simply “enjoying each other.”

The source added that the couple are both “in a really good place” since leaving the royal family to pursue a life in Hollywood.

Meanwhile Harper’s Bazaar journalist Omid Scobie, who has written the pair’s upcoming biography, said the couple had made sure they had “no calls in their diary” to make sure they spent the day together in private.

