This is how much this year’s Late Late Toy Show Appeal has raised so far

RTÉ has shared how much this year’s The Late Late Toy Show Appeal has raised so far.

The dedicated fund will be used to support children’s charities across the country, and the money will be distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

As of Monday evening, the appeal has raised over €3.8 million for charity, with donations still being made across the globe.

This brings the total amount of much-needed funds to a staggering €17 million since its inception in 2020.

Host of The Late Late Show, Ryan Tubridy, said: “Friday night was a joy to be part of and that is exactly what I was, I was part of a big Toy Show family gathering. That is to say, people working behind the scenes and the children who participated.”

“The reaction has been very gratifying and very heartening. I just got the sense that people wanted a night off from reality, they wanted a night to smile, laugh and cry together.”

“People of all ages got something from this bizarre, beautiful show so I really want to say thank you to everyone for putting it together, for being part of it and for watching it. Happy Christmas to one and all.”

More than 1.6 million viewers tuned in across the weekend to watch The Wizard of Oz themed show, making it the most-watched programme on Irish television.

You can make a donation to The Late Late Toy Show Appeal through the RTÉ website here.