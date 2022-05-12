This is how much the Wagatha Christie trial is expected to cost Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy will finish giving evidence on the third day of her highly-publicised Wagatha Christie trial against Coleen Rooney on Thursday.

The 40-year-old is suing the wife of Wayne Rooney for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life in 2019.

While being cross-examined by Coleen’s barrister David Sherbourne over the past few days, Rebekah has repeatedly denied leaking information about Coleen to journalists.

As the trial continues at London’s High Court, the expected costs of the libel case have been revealed.

The court has previously heard that both women have already spent “hundreds of thousands of pounds” on the case so far.

But according to Sky News, the total costs of the trial are expected to be at least £2 million.

In court on Wednesday, Rebekah was quizzed about WhatsApp conversations she had with her agent Caroline Watt, in which they discussed leaking information about other people.

However, the 40-year-old has insisted their conversations were “never serious”.

In a written statement submitted to the court, Vardy said: “I have sometimes been caught up in the heat of the moment during conversations with Caroline where I have talked about ‘leaks’ and payment, but these conversations were never serious, and Caroline would have understood that.”

“I have never been paid for private information about anybody apart from myself or my family.”

The 40-year-old launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020, after she accused her of leaking stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney, 36, is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

After Rebekah finishes giving evidence on Thursday, Coleen will take the witness stand on Friday.