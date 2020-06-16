This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s British Columbia stay cost Canadian taxpayers

The couple are currently self-isolating in Los Angeles with their son Archie

This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s British Columbia stay...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s British Columbia stay cost Canadian taxpayers over $50,000 dollars.

According to RCMP documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the cost of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ security on Vancouver Island for two months came to a total of $56,384.52 Canadian dollars.

The figures show the cost between November 18, 2019 and January 19 this year, but it’s understood policing for the couple continued until March 14.

The bill also doesn’t include salaries paid to members of The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, but it includes extra costs including overtime, travel and meals.

In a statement, a spokesman for the RCMP said: “For security reasons and to protect our operations, we are not releasing salary costs. Security costs for protection are covered through the existing operational budget.”

The couple and their son Archie moved from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles in March – after Canadian authorities stated they would no longer pay for their protection after March 31, when they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family.

The family-of-three are now living in one of Tyler Perry’s mansions in LA, and it’s understood they are paying for their own security costs – with a contribution from Harry’s father Prince Charles.

