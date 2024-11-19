This is how much Paul Mescal’s Gladiator II has made at the Irish box office so far

Paul Mescal’s box office hit Gladiator II has grossed $1.5 million at the Irish box office so far.

This marks the biggest weekend opening of 2024 in Ireland.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal as Lucius and is the Irish star’s most successful movie to date in Ireland.

Last week, Paul confessed that he was blown away by the support he had received.

The Oscar-nominated actor praised Irish fans in an interview with RTÉ, stating that he was “always blown away by Irish fans who come and stand and wait to meet us.”

He added: “Myself and the other Irish in London talk about it all the time – the welcome we get.”

Paul expressed how happy he was to return to Ireland, saying: “I’m so happy to be home; it’s so special. Dublin is my home – this is where I trained and studied acting, so to be back like this is just amazing. There’s something in the water here – the quality of creative talent is just brilliant.”

Paul Mescal drew a huge crowd at the Irish premiere of Gladiator II at Lighthouse Cinema.

The 28-year-old star of Normal People co-stars with Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, and Joseph Quinn in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel.

Paul plays Lucius Verus, who is captured by the Roman army when they assault his house and are made to fight as a gladiator.

The film’s synopsis reads: “From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome.”

“Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.”

“With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”