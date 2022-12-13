This is how much Netflix paid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries has dominated headlines in recent days.

Volume I of the six-part series joined the streaming giant on December 8, and the final three episodes will drop on December 15.

But how much did Netflix pay the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the series?

The couple signed an estimated $100 million deal with the streamer in September 2020.

This five-year deal will also allow Meghan and Harry to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for Netflix.

In a statement after signing the deal, the royals said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Ahead of the release of Volume II of Harry & Meghan, Netflix released another dramatic trailer for the series on Monday.

In it, Prince Harry says: “I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did.”

Meghan explains: “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Recalling the moment they decided to leave the UK and move to Canada, Harry says: “I said, ‘We need to get out of here.’” He later says: “To see this institutional gaslighting… They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William]. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” Meghan adds: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.” The trailer ends with Harry saying: “I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for.”