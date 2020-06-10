This is how much Love Island’s Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are charging fans for video messages

This is how much Love Island’s Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are...

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are selling personalised videos to fans for £91, it has been claimed.

According to The Sun, the couple have been using website Cameo, which allows fans to get custom video messages from celebrities.

Siannise and Luke encouraged people to sign up for a video on their account.

“Hey Guys it’s Luke T and Siânnise Fudge, love island 2020 runners up!” the pair wrote on their profile.

“Hit us up with your requests! Birthdays, anniversary’s, congratulations or just a general fun video!”

“We’d love to help ♥️.”

The reality stars, who were fan favourites on the show’s first winter inaugural series back in February, are donating the proceeds to GLAAD, an LGBT media advocacy organisation.

Users who paid for a video appeared satisfied with their messages and wrote positive reviews on the platform.

“This was the BEST gift I could have gotten to congratulate my friend on her new job! She screamed as soon as they said her name and literally cried because Siânnise and Luke were so warm and genuine,” one review read.

“It didn’t seem scripted at all even though I of course told them what to say (and they included everything I asked for!). Just the best, best experience and worth every single penny.”

Last week, it was revealed that the pair have earned £39k on TikTok over the past three months.

According to online marketplace OnBuy, Luke T is making the most money on TikTok – compared to any other Love Island star.

The 22-year-old, who has 1.1 million followers on the app, has earned an estimated £878.89 per post, and a total of £22,851.14 since quarantine began.

While his 25-year-old girlfriend came in third place – earning £702.30 per post, and making a total of £16,379.