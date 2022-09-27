This is how King Charles feels about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the Queen’s funeral

King Charles is reportedly hopeful he can mend his relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently reunited with the Royal family to attend the Queen’s funeral, and events surrounding her death.

The British monarch sadly passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, and her eldest son Charles has since ascended to the throne.

According to The Telegraph, King Charles saw “tremendous flickers of hope” when he spoke to Harry and Meghan during their time in the UK.

An insider told the newspaper: “It remains the case that the King loves both of his children.”

“Over the last 16 days or so, there were tremendous flickers of hope. In terms of the future, there is hope of a cause for unity.”

The news comes amid reports Harry and Meghan are “furious” over their children’s new royal titles.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, now have the right to new royal titles.

King Charles, Harry’s father, has agreed to issue a letters patent that will bestow the title of Prince and Princess upon the toddlers; however, they will not be granted His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) status.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly argued that their children will be left with inadequate security.

They’ve also allegedly pointed out that Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, possess HRH status despite not being working royals.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Palace updated the line of succession on their website to reflect Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, Harry’s two children are currently listed with their original stylings.

Archie’s title remains Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and Lilibet’s remains Mistress Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family in March 2020, and subsequently moved to Montecito, California with their children.

Since then, there has been an evident rift between them and Harry’s family, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Despite this, the couples stepped out in public together for the first time in over two years when they visited Windsor on Saturday, September 10.

It was later reported that William, the new Prince of Wales, “invited” the couple to join him and his wife Kate Middleton to put on a “united front” in wake of the Queen’s death.

But days later, Harry and Meghan were reportedly uninvited from the Queen’s pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace.

According to The Telegraph, the couple had received an invite to the pre-funeral reception, which was hosted by King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla.

However, the pair were later informed that only working members of the Royal Family were welcome to attend the event.

After attending the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey last Monday, the couple jetted back to the US on Tuesday.

It’s understood the pair were eager to reunite with their two children – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 – after spending 17 days away from them.

Meghan and Harry tied-the-knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and welcomed their first child Archie the following year.

The couple then welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother Diana, last June.