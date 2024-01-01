This is how Irish celebrities rang in the New Year

Sunday night saw a host of Irish celebrities ring in 2024 in various ways.

From family getaways to nights out, celebrations were seen throughout the entertainment industry.

Check out what some of your favourite Irish celebs got up to below.

Vogue Williams

Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews celebrated New Year’s Eve in style at the Glen Affric Estate in Scotland.

The estate is owned by Spencer’s family and is where the couple got married back in June 2018.

Alongside their children, Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and 19-month-old Otto, the couple rang in the New Year on the beautiful estate, which saw a firework display.

Nicky Byrne

Nicky Byrne celebrated New Year’s alongside his mom, who also celebrated her 70th birthday.

The Westlife singer enjoyed a family meal in Clontarf’s The Yacht and shared a series of snaps from the evening.

In his Instagram post, the 45-year-old said: “Happy New Year all and Happy 70th Birthday to my mam, the best in the world ❤️”

The Ryan Family

The Ryan Family rang in 2024 down in Dromoland Castle in County Clare.

Lottie and Bonnie shared a glimpse into the families festivities as both shared some snaps from the evening.

Lottie captioned her post: “Ending the year with sparkle and starting the new one with a bang! ✨🥂”

Karen Koster

Karen shared a photo into her family’s festivites as they not only celebrated the new year but her son Finn’s birthday, who turned 9 on December 31.

The presenter was joined by her family and close friends in her home.

Alongside the adorable photo, Karen wrote: “Ending 2023 celebrating our NYE baby Finn, 9 going on 19! The best way to end a year, a house full of family and friends…and confetti canons 🥳”

Rosanna Davidson

The former Miss World and new contestant of Dancing With The Stars Ireland celebrated the new year by having family over for dinner.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the model shared a picture of non-alcoholic prosecco and wrote: “NYE celebrations when you know you’ll be woken at 5am by toddlers!”

“Had my family over for dinner… feeling very grateful to celebrate 2023 and welcome in the new year with all the people I love most.”