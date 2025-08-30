This is how Claire Byrne’s RTÉ colleagues feel about her shock exit from the station

Claire Byrne’s colleagues in RTÉ were shocked to hear the news of her departure on Friday.

The presenter announced she will join Newstalk in early 2026, and will host a new mid-morning programme on the station’s primetime schedule, taking over the reins from Pat Kenny – who will move his show to the weekends.

RTÉ subsequently confirmed Claire will leave RTÉ later this year, and David McCullagh will replace her on RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship Today programme, which airs every weekday at 10am.

In a statement announcing her new job, Claire said: “I’m very excited to join Newstalk from next year.

“This new chapter marks a really significant milestone for me in my career, and I’m thrilled to be doing it with the vibrant team and listeners at Newstalk as they continue to thrive and cement their position in the Irish media landscape.”

“It’s a particular honour for me to take up the reins from Pat Kenny, a broadcaster whose career, skill and passion for the job is an inspiration to all of us,” she added.

Insiders at Montrose have since revealed how the news went down with Claire’s colleagues in RTE Radio 1.

A source explained: “It’s very amicable and she is leaving with people wishing her well and best of luck but it absolutely took many people by surprise.

“She is very well thought of by her colleagues but Claire is also very ambitious and knows what she is worth.

“It’s just business — there is no bad blood.”.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, Claire is set to make a lot more money at Newstalk, where there is no salary cap.

When Pat Kenny joined the station in 2013, he signed on with a massive salary of €400,000.

Claire previously earned an annual salary of €350k with RTÉ, which was reduced to €280,000 when she stepped away from her Claire Byrne Live show on RTE One.

However, RTÉ then introduced a €250,000 salary cap, resulting in a pay cut of €30k for Claire.

In December, Claire addressed the pay cap during an interview with the Sunday Independent.

At the time, she said: “I still have a way to go on my contract. Look, when the salary issue came up I told people what I was on before I was mandated to.

“Then more recently I came out and said I’m not earning any money outside of RTÉ, so I’ve been honest on those things. But I have to maintain some financial dignity.

“So I’m going to have a conversation — probably with Kevin — when my contract comes up. And I’m not going to talk about the pay cap until I have that conversation with him.”

“It doesn’t matter what I think. Kevin had a right to put that rule in place. He lanced the boil when questions were being asked about salaries, and he’s entitled to do that. He had the best interests of the organisation at heart.”

After departing from her longtime agent Noel Kelly, Claire said she planned to negotiate her contract herself.

“Look, I’m a big girl now. You realise that when you’ve been around for long enough you know what you’re worth,” she said.

At the time, Claire also confessed she would “never say never” to working outside of RTÉ, having previously worked for Newstalk and TV3 (now Virgin Media).

“It’s a bit like politics. It’s a very fragmented media environment. I don’t know what the next phase of my career might be,” she explained.

“Sometimes I think I might do something completely different. I’ve always had a hankering to study law. So I don’t know. But I love what I’m doing now.

“For me, the best show is the show that I’m doing. It ticks all the boxes. But I’d be crazy to say I’ll be doing this for the next 20 years. I’ve never operated like that. I’ve always looked at things in three- to five-year blocks and said: ‘Let’s see what’s down the road.’”