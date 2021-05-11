Rumours are rife the former couple are back together

This is how Ben Affleck ‘initiated contact’ with his ex Jennifer Lopez

17 years after they called off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sparked rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

The former couple, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

Following Jennifer’s recent split from Alex Rodriguez and Ben’s break up from Ana de Armas earlier this year, the pair jetted to Montana on May 2 for a week away together.

Insiders have since told TMZ how their reunion came to be.

According to the outlet, Ben initiated contact with J.Lo back in February, while she was filming her upcoming movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’ in the Dominican Republic.

The actor allegedly reached out to his ex-fiancée over email, and the former couple kept in touch until she wrapped filming in late April.

Sources have insisted there was no physical contact or rendezvous between them during this time.

Not long after she wrapped filming, the former couple were linked in early May after they were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles.

At the time, insiders claimed Jennifer and Ben were “just friends”.

However, their recent trip to Montana has sparked speculation they could be something more.

After splitting from J.Lo in 2004, Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner, who he shares three children with – Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

Sadly the couple called it quits in 2018, and just last year, Ben admitted their divorce was the “biggest regret” of his life.

Meanwhile, Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.