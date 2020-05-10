This is how Adele reportedly ‘lost seven stone’

Her latest photo went viral as fans praised her for looking so well, and now Adele’s weight loss techniques have been revealed.

While there was debate worldwide over whether the singer should be applauded for losing weight, people are dying to know how she shed seven stone.

According to a new report, Adele allegedly enrolled fitness guru Harley Pasternack to help her, the same trainer who worked with the likes of Katy Perry, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

It has also been reported that the singer, 32, hired a personal chef, thanks to her pal Cameron Diaz’s suggestion, as Adele apparently is “not a fan of cooking”.

“Adele is feeling incredible at the moment and her weight loss is due to a lot of things but she is also been getting tips from Harley,” an insider told the Mirror.

“Lady Gaga told her how brilliant Harley was. And that convinced Adele to get in touch.”

She also allegedly kickstarted a 1,000 a day Sirtfood diet which has become the new Hollywood fad diet, as it allows participants to have nice things like dark chocolate, coffee, red wine, strawberries and most fruits.

In week one of the diet you are told to limit your calorie intake to 1,000 a day, drink three sirtfood green juices a day, and eat one sirtfood rich meal a day.

By week two you are up to 1,500 calories per day, two juices and two sirtfood rich meals.

“She would have a green juice in the morning then work out. She wouldn’t usually eat until 3pm or 4pm so she was also doing a lot of intermittent fasting,” the source claimed.

Adele made her return to social media this month to celebrate her birthday.

On episode three of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.

James reveals all about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is in aid of two incredible charities, and he opens up about what he’s missing during lockdown.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.