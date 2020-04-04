This Irish singer is reportedly expecting a baby with a Chelsea footballer

The 29-year-old already shares a daughter with Hollywood actor Jude Law

Irish singer Cat Cavelli is reportedly expecting a baby with Chelsea footballer Jorginho Frello.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Catherine Harding, announced her pregnancy last month – but didn’t reveal the identity of her baby’s father.

However, The Sun has since reported that Jorginho is the baby’s dad.

It’s believed Cat started seeing the sports star following the breakdown of his marriage to Natalia Leteri.

Jorginho shares two children, Vitor and Alicia, with Natalia – who he split from in 2019.

Meanwhile Cat already shares five-year-old daughter Ada with her ex-boyfriend, Hollywood star Jude Law.

The singer, who hails from Tipperary, fell pregnant back in 2014 just a few months into her brief romance with Jude.

Cat put her music career on hold after welcoming their daughter, but decided to give it another shot earlier this year by signing up for The Voice in the UK.

On her romance with Jorginho, a source told The Sun: “Cat fell hard for him and has struggled to keep their romance a secret.”

“It became known to her circle of friends, the music industry and — through her role on The Voice — backstage on TV.”

“She told Jorginho she was pregnant just before her announcement. He was delighted and she’s looking forward to becoming a mother for the second time,” the insider added.