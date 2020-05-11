This Irish presenter is replacing Seán O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1

The 65-year-old retired from the station last Friday

Sarah McInerney has officially replaced Seán O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1.

The seasoned broadcaster has taken over the mid-morning show after the popular radio presenter retired from the station last Friday.

Sarah will be hosting the show until the Autumn when a permanent replacement will step in.

She made her debut this morning after there was much speculation over who would take over the radio slot.

The columnist paid tribute to Sean following his retirement last week.

“Wonderful tributes being paid to @todaysor now; a fitting send-off for a man who has long been one of my favourite broadcasters,” she penned.

“Wishing Sean the very best in whatever he chooses to do next,” she added.

Sarah has had a number of roles in RTÉ in the past, including Prime Time, Drivetime, and The Late Debate.

Viewers might recognise her from Claire Byrne Live as she filled in for the presenter after she was diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

She also regularly hosts The Tonight Show on Virgin Media One.

Miriam O’Callaghan and Claire Byrne are favourites to present the show on a full-time basis.

