This iconic Britney Spears movie is hitting this streaming service for the first time ever

The iconic Britney Spears movie Crossroads is set to appear on Netflix next month.

This will be the first time the 2002 film has debuted on any streaming service.

The legendary movie will be available to stream globally on Netflix from February 15th.

Featuring her song “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” the film starred Britney as Lucy Wagner.

This was the first feature film to star Britney Spears who by this point was the best-selling teenage artist of all time.

The movie was trashed by critics but loved by audiences and exceeded all box office expectations, taking in more than $61 million on a $12 million budget.

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton is also the brain behind this cult classic.

The romantic comedy was anything but superficial as it covered topics such as teen pregnancy, rape and childhood abandonment.

The film boasts a series of famous faces including Zoë Saldana, Kim Cattrall, Taryn Manning, Dan Akroyd and Beverly Johnson.

In a rare occurrence for the time, the film was also directed by a female director- Tamra Davis, making it a mostly female production.

The director told Variety Magazine last February that she believes the film was ahead of its time.

Tamra said: “Wow, we were so ahead of our time with an African American screenwriter; me as a young, female director; and all these women telling a story about women.”