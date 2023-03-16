This female TV presenter has been tipped to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

Miriam O’Callaghan has been tipped to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

Ryan announced his shock departure from the RTÉ chat show on Thursday morning, after fourteen years as host.

The popular presenter will host his final ever Late Late Show on May 26th.

According to BoyleSports, Miriam is the hot favourite replace Ryan.

An insider has told Goss.ie: “It’s time for a woman to take the reins, the position will now be open to female broadcasters and there will be a hope that a woman will fill the seat.”

Miriam became the first woman to host a full episode of The Late Late Show, when she took over from Ryan when he was quarantined with suspected Covid-19 symptoms during the pandemic.

Other female presenters who have been linked to the role include Claire Byrne, Jennifer Zamparelli, and Sarah McInerney.

Sarah Kinsella, a spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Tubridy has taken us all by surprise by hanging up his Late Late hat and no doubt all of telly’s favourites will be jockeying for position for the top job!”

“Miriam remains our favourite at Even money but it’s RTÉ golden girl Jen Zamparelli that is getting all the attention so far. She can’t seem to put a foot wrong in RTÉ so she could be fox-trotting her way into Tubridy’s chair!”