THIS couple will make things official on tonight’s episode of Love Island

After a rocky few weeks, Tasha is ready to make things official with Andrew on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The dancer tells her fellow Islanders that she is planning a special surprise for her beau, and needs them to help her.

She tells them: “I’ve been planning on making Andrew my boyfriend! I’ve made up a whole speech.”

The dancer leaves notes dotted around the villa in the couple’s special places for Andrew to find, and waits nervously while her friends kick-start her plan.

One note reads: “Go to where I opened up to you about my super power.”

Will Andrew give Tasha the response she’s hoping for?

Andrew and Tasha’s romance hit the rocks after the real estate agent decided to recouple with bombshell Coco after Casa Amor.

Tasha followed suit, bringing new boy Billy back to the main villa.

However, Andrew revealed he still had feelings for Tasha when she explained that the door wasn’t fully closed on their romance.

Tasha and Andrew cooled things off with the Casa Amor flames, to focus entirely on their romance.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment! NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.