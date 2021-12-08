Third star voted off this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

Snoochie Shy is the third star to be voted off this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The radio host received the fewest public votes on Tuesday night, which meant she had to say goodbye to her campmates in Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The 29-year-old told hosts Ant and Dec in her post-exit interview: “I met so many great people that I never would have met in my everyday life and you become such close friends really quickly.”

She’s given us plenty of Castle highlights and brought all the positive vibes you could ever want, but now it’s time for @snoochieshy to leave the Castle 🏰 (Big up Magnum too 🐱) #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/mF3Chgun2u — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2021

“I actually had some of the best times in camp – from twerking, dancing, and the entertainment show we did with Frankie [Bridge]. I had such a laugh in there, it was really fun.”

When asked who she wanted to win the show, Snoochie said: “It’s got to be between Danny (Miller) and Frankie for me… or Louise (Minchin) or Matty (Lee).”

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips became the first celebrity eliminated from the castle on Sunday, followed by Paralympian Kadeena Cox on Monday.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV and Virgin Media One tonight.