Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Third star voted off this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

ITV
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Snoochie Shy is the third star to be voted off this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The radio host received the fewest public votes on Tuesday night, which meant she had to say goodbye to her campmates in Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The 29-year-old told hosts Ant and Dec in her post-exit interview: “I met so many great people that I never would have met in my everyday life and you become such close friends really quickly.”

“I actually had some of the best times in camp – from twerking, dancing, and the entertainment show we did with Frankie [Bridge]. I had such a laugh in there, it was really fun.”

When asked who she wanted to win the show, Snoochie said: “It’s got to be between Danny (Miller) and Frankie for me… or Louise (Minchin) or Matty (Lee).”

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips became the first celebrity eliminated from the castle on Sunday, followed by Paralympian Kadeena Cox on Monday.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV and Virgin Media One tonight.

ITV
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us