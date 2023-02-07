Things heat up in the Love Island villa as the heart rate challenge returns

It’s official: The heart rate challenge will return to Love Island tonight.

The Islanders receive another surprise text message inviting them to get dressed up and show off their sexiest moves as the heart-rate challenge returns.

The boys are up first as they each perform a sultry dance routine for the girls, who are sporting heart-rate monitors to see who gets their pulses racing.

Shaq is first up as he comes out dressed as an airport security officer and says: “Which one of you girls needs a pat down?”

Casey wears a cheeky lumberjack outfit, Kai shows off his moves as a soldier, Ron gets pulses pumping as a builder, while Tom arrives as a dark angel complete with wings to tempt all of the girls.

He admits in the Beach Hut: “Hopefully I got the girls’ hearts pumping, my heart’s still pumping!”

Jordan rocks an American football attire and gives Tanyel a lap dance. She says: “Jordan has got rhythm, I loved his little hips moving!”

Will stuns the girls as a saucy pirate, with one of the girls saying: “Oh Will, Will, Will! No-one will ever do it like him, he just goes above and beyond.”

The girls are up next, Olivia dons a latex ring girl outfit and it seems she’s off to a flying start, while Lana pops out of a giant present dressed in a red bow.

One of the boys says: “She walked out and it was like from a cartoon where your eyes just burst out of your face.”

Ellie comes out dressed as a sexy cat, while Samie dons a devil outfit. Tanya stuns as a French Maid, while Tanyel shows off her best twerking as a cheeky bunny.

Meanwhile, Jessie wears an all pink cowgirl outfit – and as she arrives at the fire pit she says “Howdy boys!” before dropping into the full splits.

But all is not what it seems…

While the Islanders thought the performances were over, a shock is in store as a new bombshell arrives to join the dance-off.

Stunning the Villa in a sultry red angel outfit, new arrival Claudia says: “Let’s really get them hearts racing…”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

