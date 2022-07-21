Things heat up in the Love Island villa as the contestants take part in a fiery challenge

Things will heat up in the Love Island villa, as the contestants play a fiery game of Truth or Dare.

Four new bombshells entered the villa on Wednesday and tonight, they will get to know the other Islanders really well.

After opting for a dare, Jamie is asked to kiss the girl he fancies most as he shares a steamy snog with Danica.

When dared to do a lap dance for the boy she is most attracted to, Danica performs a cheeky routine for Jamie.

Nathalia is also dared to kiss not one, but three of the Islanders she fancies the most.

Which boys will she choose and what will the others make of her choices?

And who is dared to pole dance around Adam? Who ends up sucking someone’s toes and what other events are in store from the game?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.