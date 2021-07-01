These Love Island stars ‘already know’ new boy Chuggs Wallis

The bucket hat salesman is entering the villa tonight as a bombshell

Hugo Hammond and Chloe Burrows appear to already know new Love Island star Chuggs Wallis.

On tonight’s episode, Chuggs will enter the villa alongside Liam Reardon, and the two bombshells will go one a date with two of the girls as chosen by the public.

After hearing Chuggs is entering the villa, Hugo exclaims: “Oh my God. I know Chuggs”, with Chloe adding: “Oh my God. So do I!”

Before heading into the villa, Chuggs revealed he is interested in Liberty, Chloe and Faye.

Speaking about his ideal partner, the bucket hat salesman said: “I need someone to be my best mate. I need someone who is going to muck in with my brothers, my family.”

“I’ve got a mate who has a girlfriend, she plays rugby, golf.. everything with us. She’s great, she gets involved. I want something like that.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

