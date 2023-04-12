These Irish bands will perform ahead of US President Joe Biden’s public address in Mayo

The Coronas, The Academic and The Chieftains will be among the musical acts to perform in Ballina, Co. Mayo, on Friday prior to a public address by US President Joe Biden.

The 80-year-old landed in Belfast on Air Force One last night, where he was greeted by British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

During his four-day trip, he will also visit Louth, Dublin and Mayo.

BREAKING: US President Joe Biden has arrived in Belfast and has been greeted by PM Rishi Sunakhttps://t.co/Z6Ih57rJcF 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Ma7qGddldx — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 11, 2023

Biden will conclude his four-day visit with a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina by the river Moy on Friday evening.

The event is free to attend, and gates will open at 5:30pm before the official programme begins at 7pm.

US Ambassador Claire D. Cronin said: “I am delighted to announce that Irish bands The Coronas and The Academic and six-time Grammy Award-winning Irish folk band The Chieftains will be among those playing for President Biden and our Irish guests in Ballina on Friday night.”

She continued: “The Chieftains played for President Biden when he visited Ireland in 2016. This reunion of the band and President Biden will be an emotional one, since we lost the legendary Paddy Moloney in 2021.”

“I am honoured to say that The Chieftains will reunite one last time in honour of President Biden and play together for the first time since Paddy’s passing.”

“I visited Ballina earlier this week, and the excitement and anticipation is palpable. This will be a once in a generation event, and I hope families and friends across the country will come to see the President of the United States speak in one of the places where his Irish family’s American journey began.”