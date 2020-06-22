Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones are getting back together

There’s going to be a Normal People reunion this week

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones will be returning to our screens this week for RTÉ’s Comic Relief special.

The show will take place at 8pm on Friday, June 26th on RTÉ One and it has a star-studded line-up.

Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis claimed Normal People fans are in for a special treat.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1, the Love Actually director teased something “very special”.

“I mean, one of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen.”

“I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed a sort of little extra special into the world of Normal People – and you guys have got two! I promise you, though, these are two very special bits.”

The stars will raise vital funds for Ireland’s charity sector and will be joined by Niall Horan, The Derry Girls, Hozier, Amy Huberman and Brigid & Eamon to name a few.

RTÉ and Comic Relief’s charity partner for the event is The Community Foundation For Ireland who will distribute the funds raised.

RTÉ Does Comic Relief will be hosted by Deirdre O’Kane, Nicky Byrne, Jennifer Zamperelli, and Eoghan McDermott.

The show promises “showbiz reunions and comedy sketches with unexpected celebrity collaborations, live studio performances, lip-syncs, dance and sport challenges and much more.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.