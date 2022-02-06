There will be a big change to next weekend’s Dancing with the Stars.

The popular RTÉ programme kicked off last month, and three celebrities have been sent home from the competition so far – author Cathy Kelly, comedian Neil Delamere, and newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna.

But next Sunday, there won’t be any elimination, meaning all nine remaining celebrities are safe for another couple of weeks.

The theme of next week’s show is Dedicated Dance Week, with the celebs and their pro dancing partners performing emotional routines dedicated to people they love.

The remaining celebrities are model Missy Keating, cyclist Nicolas Roche, jockey Nina Carberry, and presenter Gráinne Seoige, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and jockey Nina Carberry.

The special show airs on Sunday, February 13th from 6:30pm on RTÉ One.