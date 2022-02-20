There was another engagement on Love Is Blind season two that viewers didn’t see.

The new season of the popular Netflix show kicked off earlier this month, and followed four couples who got engaged after meeting in the pods.

However, it has since been revealed that one couple’s love story was not shown on-camera, despite the fact they left the show preparing for their wedding day.

Caitlin McKee and Joey Miller hit it off in the pods and got engaged, and despite the fact that they eventually called off their engagement, the pair remain close.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to his ex-fiancée, Joey wrote: “Meet @caitlinmckee. We vibed from first pod date, got WAY deep WAY fast, surprised each other with Drumsticks/tacos/Tequila/Bieber serenades, got engaged without ever seeing each other, and had an amazing summer and fall together without all the cameras.”

“Grateful to @loveisblindnetflix for introducing me to such a strong, caring, and compassionate woman. We are no longer together, but absolutely fell in love blindly.”

“This was a much more meaningful experience than many who watch perceive it to be. 100% focus dedicated to finding out who I am, what I need in a life partner, and what I can provide to a lifelong relationship. All day, every day, 10 days,” he continued.

“For a guy who spends most of his time striving at work or chasing travel experiences, learning how to connect in this way was ultimately one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Meanwhile, Caitlin wrote: “What a whirlwind the last few days have been since @loveisblindnetflix season 2 has premiered! Watching the couples meet in the pods, fall in love and experience their first reveal transported me right back to that place.”

“What you didn’t see is that I also found love in the pods and left the show with a fiancé. @millerj5001 and I had an amazing summer and fall with the opportunity to travel, meet each other’s families, and build a genuine relationship without the cameras and crew.”

“Although we ultimately chose to go our separate ways recently, we are choosing to remain friends and he will always hold a special place in my heart. I will be forever grateful for this experience,” she continued.

“I made genuine connections with friends that will be in my life forever, laughed harder than I have in years, cried more than I probably should have, but most importantly I learned a heck of a lot about myself and who I am and want to be as a person.”

“Take chances, love hard, and live your life without regrets! 🤍”

The finale of Love Is Blind season 2 joins Netflix on February 25.