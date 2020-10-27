Theo Campbell and Georgia Harrison spark dating rumours after revealing matching tattoos

Theo Campell and Georgia Harrion have sparked dating rumours after revealing they got matching tattoos.

The Love Island stars met on the 2017 series of the hit dating show, with Theo recently becoming single after splitting from Kaz Crossley earlier this year.

The reality stars stepped out of INK’D tattoo salon in London on Monday, before taking to Instagram to share their tattoo tributes to each other – a ‘G’ for Georgia on Theo’s neck and a ‘T’ for Theo on Georgia’s back, both accompanied by purple hearts.

“Secret’s out,” Georgia wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The new photos have added to the rumour mill, with fans previously speculating that the pair were more than just friends.

After Theo posted a pap shot of him and Georgia earlier this month, fans took to the comment section to write: “Couple goals 😻😻” and “Relationship goals 🤩🤩🤩” on the post.

Another follower wrote: “When will you two stop messing around and make me a god parent.”

However, Georgia was quick to insist that she and Theo were just good friends, writing: “So grateful for you ❤️❤️❤️ my best friend xx”.