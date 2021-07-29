The X Factor ‘axed’ after 17 years on air

The singing competition show has launched the careers of One Direction and Little Mix

The X Factor UK has reportedly been axed after 17 years on air.

The popular singing competition first aired back in 2004, and it has helped to launch the careers of some huge artists – including One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs and Jedward.

The programme hasn’t aired since 2018, and an ITV spokesperson has since said in a statement: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”

A show insider told The Sun that show creator Simon Cowell will instead focus his attention on a brand new musical gameshow called ‘Walk the Line’ – which he will be judging later this year.

Speaking about The X Factor, the source explained: “Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale.

“Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it’s his call — not ITV’s — whether or not he drops it.”

“Clearly the last thing he wants is for X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke — especially in contrast to the show in its pomp.”

“It is still on the back-burner and there’s the option to return it in 2023, with auditions next summer, but a lot will ride on his new format Walk The Line.”

“The X Factor is one of a kind and, even in its final year, was getting pretty great numbers compared to other shows. But everyone is hopeful the public get on board with Walk The Line and it becomes an ITV staple.” The insider added: “Obviously the door is not shut entirely on The X Factor, but everyone is very much concentrating on finalising new and exciting formats, rather than looking back at the past.

“The feeling is that whilst it will continue to air internationally it won’t be returning over here.”