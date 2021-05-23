A host of winners were announced ahead of tonight's show

The winners from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards so far

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will take place tonight (Sunday, May 23) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The red carpet show will air on E! from 10:30pm GMT, before the main event begins at around midnight – so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter for the best looks!

The awards show, hosted by Nick Jonas, will air on NBC in the US and will be available to stream on YouTube TV.

Ahead of the show, a number of winners were announced via an Instagram Live video.

Check out the winners so far:

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke – WINNER

Rod Wave Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd – WINNER Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift – WINNER Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift – WINNER Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake – WINNER

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd – WINNER

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS – WINNER

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd – WINNER Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd – WINNER Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat – WINNER

SZA Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke – WINNER Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke – WINNER Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

Saweetie Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen – WINNER Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen – WINNER Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line – WINNER

Maddie & Tae Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny – WINNER

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G – WINNER

Rosalía Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado – WINNER

Los Dos Carnales Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga – WINNER

Marshmello

Surf Mesa Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship – WINNER

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West – WINNER Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd, After Hours – WINNER Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon – WINNER Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album – WINNER Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall – WINNER

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG – WINNER

J Balvin, Colores Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica – WINNER

Kylie Minogue, Disco Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift – WINNER

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 – WINNER

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR” – WINNER

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” – WINNER Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope” – WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, "WHATS POPPIN" Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” – WINNER Top Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope” – WINNER

Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown” Top Rock Song

AJR, “Bang!” – WINNER

All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern” Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” – WINNER

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo” Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – WINNER

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me” Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens” – WINNER

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus” Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood” – WINNER