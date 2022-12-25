The winner of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is…

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

This year’s line-up included Rosie Ramsay, Rickie Haywood-Williams, Larry Lamb, Nicola Roberts and George Webster.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke were on the judging panel, while Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the festive show.

They came to sleigh and they did just that! Alexandra and Kai are your #Strictly Christmas 2022 champions 🎉@asmardell27 @Kaiwidd pic.twitter.com/IMVuz75EN3 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 25, 2022