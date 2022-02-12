The winner of The Masked Singer UK has finally been revealed, and unmasked.

The finale aired on ITV and Virgin Media One this evening, with Panda, Mushroom and Robobunny in the final three.

After battling it out one last time, Panda was crowned the winner of the series, and it was singer Natalie Imbruglia behind the mask.

Mushroom came in second place, and it was revealed that Charlotte Church was behind the costume.

Robobunny was Westlife star Mark Feehily, who came in third place.

The Masked Singer returned to our screens back in January, with twelve new celebrities hiding behind costumes.

The wacky reality show, hosted by Joel Dommett, follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

This year’s characters were Chandelier, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework, Poodle, Snow Leopard and Robobunny.

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams was revealed to be Rockhopper, while Traffic Cone was Walking On The Air singer Aled Jones.

Firework was revealed to be actress Jaime Winstone, while legendary footballer Michael Owen was revealed to be Doughnuts.

Australian tennis star Pat Cash was revealed to be Bagpipes, while Lionfish was former Pop Idol champ Will Young.

Gloria Hunniford was behind the Snow Leopard mask, singer Heather Small was revealed to be Chandelier, and Keane frontman Tom Chaplin was revealed to be Poodle.