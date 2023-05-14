Ad
The winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest has been announced.

The grand final took place on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

After 26 countries performed at the grand final, Sweden’s Loreen was announced the winner with her son ‘Tattoo’.

The 39-year-old also won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 with her entry ‘Euphoria’.

Croatia, Czechia, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Finland, Switzerland, Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom also competed in the final.

