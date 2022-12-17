The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has been revealed

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal have been crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Four couples had been vying for the coveted glitterball trophy – Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Hamza and Jowita, and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

However, Hamza and Jowita came out on top after receiving the majority of the public vote.

In the final, Hamza and Jowita performed three routines: their Show Dance, their Favourite Dance and the Judges’ Pick of their dance from the series.

The judges chose for the couple to dance the Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! feat. Rodriguez, their Favourite Dance was their Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, and they performed their incredible Show Dance to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

The Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing is set to air at on BBC One 5pm on Sunday, December 25.