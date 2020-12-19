The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has been announced

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse have been crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 55-year-old comedian secured the Glitterball trophy during the show’s live final this evening.

Reacting to his win, Bill said: “It feels surreal, it feels extraordinary, it feels wonderful.”

“I never thought we’d get to the final but I had the most extraordinary teacher, the most extraordinary dancer, who believed in me right from the beginning and she found something in me and turned me into a dancer.”

In a year like 2020, Bill and Oti’s #Strictly win is so special for so many reasons. Huge congrats @BillBailey and to @OtiMabuse for your second Glitterball trophy in a row! 👏🤩 #StrictlyFinal pic.twitter.com/gHPCQtqOe7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 19, 2020

An emotional Oti added: “I think you are amazing Bill Bailey, you just put your heart into everything, you’re in your world but I love your world and I always want to be a part of you.”

“Thank you for being a friend, thank you for being a father figure and a brother.”

During the live final, Bill and Oti received their first ever 30, after they wowed the judges with their Showdance to Queen’s The Show Must Go On.