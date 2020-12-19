The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has been announced

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse have been crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing.
The 55-year-old comedian secured the Glitterball trophy during the show’s live final this evening.
Reacting to his win, Bill said: “It feels surreal, it feels extraordinary, it feels wonderful.”
“I never thought we’d get to the final but I had the most extraordinary teacher, the most extraordinary dancer, who believed in me right from the beginning and she found something in me and turned me into a dancer.”
In a year like 2020, Bill and Oti’s #Strictly win is so special for so many reasons. Huge congrats @BillBailey and to @OtiMabuse for your second Glitterball trophy in a row! 👏🤩 #StrictlyFinal pic.twitter.com/gHPCQtqOe7
An emotional Oti added: “I think you are amazing Bill Bailey, you just put your heart into everything, you’re in your world but I love your world and I always want to be a part of you.”
“Thank you for being a friend, thank you for being a father figure and a brother.”
During the live final, Bill and Oti received their first ever 30, after they wowed the judges with their Showdance to Queen’s The Show Must Go On.
Fireworks, flying and an epic guitar solo. ⚡️😲 Bill and Oti delivered all the drama an iconic #Strictly Showdance needs. @BillBailey @OtiMabuse #StrictlyFinal pic.twitter.com/DIS8JhwMfo
