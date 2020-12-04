The winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has been announced

The winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has...

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here on Friday night.

The 35-year-old was in the final alongside Jordan North and Vernon Kay, after spending a gruelling three weeks on the grounds of Grwych Castle in Wales.

Giovanna won over viewers during her time on the show, as fans praised her kind bubbly nature.

During tonight’s final episode, Giovanna, Vernon and Jordan faced some tough trials to win stars for their last meal in camp.

Vernon took on Table of Torment as his final Trial, in order to win starters for their final dinner.

It was an endurance Trial, and he had to lie flat shackled on a table for 10 minutes as various critters and rotten fruit and veg were placed on him.

It didn’t get off to a great start with Vernon shocked at the horrendous smell of the rotten vegetables placed on him.

However, the TV presenter successfully endured the full 10 minutes, and afterwards said: “That is the most horrific thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

Giovanna took on Frightening Feast as her final Trial, in order to win their main courses.

She had to eat fermented duck egg, a cow’s nose, raw fish eye, sheep’s testicle and bull’s penis.

The edible horrors just kept coming, but Giovanna managed to successfully complete the Trial.

Last but not least, Jordan faced Iron Maiden as his final Trial, to provide desserts for their final dinner.

It was an endurance Trial, and he had to be locked inside a cage for 10 minutes as snakes joined him.

Despite his crippling fear of snakes, the radio DJ managed to complete the trial and won all stars on offer.

The episode later showed the finalists eating their lavish three-course meal, and Giovanna had bruschetta, fish and chips, apple crumble with custard, red wine and chocolate.

Vernon went for prawn cocktail, chicken and sweet potato mash, treacle sponge, a cup of tea and sourdough bread with marmite and cottage cheese.

And Jordan had prawn cocktail, corned beef hash, jelly/angel delight, Guinness and peanut butter cups.