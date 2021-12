Danny Miller has been crowed the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2021.

The Emmerdale star made it through to Sunday night’s final, where he was crowned the King of the Castle after receiving the most public votes.

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson came in second place, and Saturdays star Frankie Bridge came in third.

And your King of the Castle 2021 is… 👑 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/N0pfdSiHVG — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 12, 2021