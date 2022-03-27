The winner of Dancing with the Stars 2022 is…

Nina Carberry has won Dancing with the Stars 2022.

The 37-year-old was hotly tipped to win the show from week one and on Sunday night, the jockey and her pro dancing partner Pasquale De La Rocca took home the Glitterball Trophy.

She said of her win: “It’s hard to sum it up. This is an incredible show, and these are incredible too,” she added, in a nod to her fellow finalists.

Pasquale hugged Nina and told her:”I just want to say, you are incredible. You are a dream woman. As I said before, I am very honoured and privileged to have danced with you.”

Singer Erica Cody, rugby star Jordan Conroy and Paralympian Ellen Keane also made it through to the final of the show.