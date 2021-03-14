The final of the popular ice-skating series aired tonight

The winner of Dancing On Ice 2021 has been announced

Sonny Jay and his skating partner Angela Egan have been crowned the winners of Dancing On Ice 2021.

The final of the popular ice-skating competition aired tonight, with the final three celebrities and their pro-skating partners battling it out.

Colin Jackson and his pro skating partner Klabera Komini came in third place, while Faye Brookes and Matt Evers came second.

The final took place a week earlier than originally scheduled, after the show was plagued with injuries, causing many celebs to quit the series early.

Jason Donovan, Denise Van Outen and Billie Faiers all pulled out due to injury, while Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound were forced drop out after contracting Covid-19.