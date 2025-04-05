The White Lotus creator Mike White defends ‘disturbing’ incest storyline amid backlash

White Lotus creator Mike White has defended the “disturbing” incest storyline between Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola in the latest season of the series.

Patrick played the role of Saxon Ratcliff, while Sam Nivola portrayed his brother Lochlan in the show.

In the latest season, the siblings have been involved in an incest storyline, which some viewers have labelled “disturbing.”

Following the brothers’ drunken kiss in episode five, it was revealed that Lochlan had engaged Saxon in a sexual act on the same night out.

Many people have hit out at the series, claiming the incest storyline was “disturbing” and “twisted.”

A professor at the University of Birmingham, Doctor Sophie King-Hill told Metro of the storyline: “Storylines that show it as abusive are a different conversation, but storylines that normalise it are dangerous and damaging.”

She believes that the media’s normalisation of an already understudied, underreported, and undertreated kind of abuse is the last thing it needs, especially considering that family members account for about 34% of child sexual abuse perpetrators.

Their actions in the series fall within the range of sibling sexual behaviour (SSB), a term used by psychologists and researchers to describe abusive or non-abusive incestual relationships between siblings.

Dr. King-Hill says that the SSB can have disastrous effects in real life, even if the relationships between the Ratliffs might appear to be just another morbidly humorous plot point in a series that leans towards the macabre.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mike said: “There’s some kind of pleasure in getting a bigger audience on board with these erotic moments.”

He added: “And the incest thing, it’s really more about someone who is trying to connect with his brother and his sister through the things they value.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus)

Mike also told the outlet: “I don’t want to write identity coming-of-age stories. I’m not interested in someone coming out.”

“I like something that feels kind of naughty, which is the opposite of that. I also want to make the wider audience complicit in those stories so that they’re suddenly going down this wormhole with me,” he explained.

Mike’s statement comes after Sam Nivola spoke out about fans being shocked at the storyline.

The actor, who portrays Lochlan Ratliff in the series, stars alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays his obnoxious older brother Saxon.

Fans started to suspect signs of incest after Lochlan watched his brother standing naked in the bathroom and Saxon also asked a lot of questions about his brother’s sex life.

Additionally, the brothers shared a drunken kiss at a Fool Moon Party with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood).

Speaking with Variety, Sam admitted that he felt this narrative between the two brothers was “weird.”

“It was very weird kissing Patrick because he’s a really good friend of mine. And, you know, I’m straight, he’s straight. It’s already weird,” said the 21-year-old.

He added: “Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of f****d up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus)

Sam also opened up about filming the sex scene with Charlotte, and said: “We didn’t really know her at all. But I guess she knew that creator Mike White wouldn’t cast someone inappropriate to play a creepy role.”

Set in Thailand, season three of The White Lotus sees the show follow its familiar pattern of following a group of vacationers at a luxury international hotel, as well as the lives of the hotel’s employees.

The show, created by Mike White, was originally meant to be a six-part limited series, however due to the triumphant success of season one it was renewed for two more seasons – with a fourth season currently in development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

In the newest season, the Ratliff’s, including Timothy (Jason Isaacs), Victoria (Parker Posey), their daughter Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and sons Saxon (Patrick) and Lochlan (Sam), travel to Thailand.

Timothy brings the family there so Piper can speak with a monk for her thesis.

As they settle in, tension arises amongst the siblings. Saxon makes comments about his sister and shares uncomfortable thoughts with Lochlan – touching on incestuous feelings.