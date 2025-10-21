The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes ties the knot with stunning fiancée in lavish ceremony

The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes has tied the knot with his stunning fiancée Charlotte Burke in a lavish ceremony.

Hours after sharing the happy news, the pair made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the Pride of Britain Awards 2025 at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

The 32-year-old, who popped the question back in 2022, shared a gorgeous snap from their big day, which took place earlier this month at Birdsall House in North Yorkshire.

Alongside bride Charlotte, who looked stunning in a spectacular ivory gown with a veil and a bunch of red roses, the singer cut a dashing figure in a black tuxedo.

Fans took to the comments to share their congratulations, writing: “You both look perfect. I hope the day was everything you both hoped for and more. Cheers to a future of pure happiness!”: “Beautiful! Congrats to the both of them”: “Ahhhhh congratulations.”

That night, the pair looked gorgeous as newlyweds as they posed at the Pride of Britain Awards.

After popping the question during a romantic beach vacation in gorgeous St. Lucia, Nathan announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend.

He announced the news on social media, sharing photos from the moment, and in a romantic twist, the celebrity picked the same beach in the Caribbean where his parents had gotten married.

Captioning the photos, he wrote: “A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She Said Yes!!!”

