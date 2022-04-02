The Wanted star Max George pens heartbreaking tribute to ‘best bud’ Tom Parker

The Wanted star Max George has penned a heartbreaking tribute to his bandmate Tom Parker, who sadly passed away this week.

The singer died at the age of 33 on March 30, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Max said his death has left a “huge hole” in his life as he shared sweet snaps of him and Tom over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max George (@maxgeorge)

He wrote: “Tom, my brother, my boy, my band mate, my best bud.. You lit up so many lives all over the world but I can only speak on behalf of mine.”

“From the minute I met you, I knew this was gonna be a special chapter in my life. I was right. We did everything together, some amazing things, some outrageous things.”

“Im so proud of what we achieved as band mates and as brothers. I’m also proud that I was there the night you met Kels. I remember saying to you, ‘you like her don’t you?’.. to which you replied, ‘bro, like you wouldn’t believe’. You two really are like peas and carrots.”

Max continued: “Thank you for choosing me as your friend. It was an honour from day one. I’m so grateful I was with you until the very end.”

“The courage and dignity I have witnessed over the last few months surpassed the lion I already knew you were.”

“The huge hole now left in my life will forever be there, but I know your spirit will live on through your two beautiful babies, your wonderful wife, our music, your fans and in my heart.”

Concluding his post, the 33-year-old added: “I’m heartbroken beyond words right now and I cannot even begin to imagine what the future holds without you, but whatever I do going forward, even on my darkest days, I can always smile and say, ‘I shared the stage with Tom Parker’.

“I am going to miss you so much. I love you mate. Always. George.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max George (@maxgeorge)

Tom’s death was confirmed by his wife Kelsey, who he shared two kids with, in a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

She wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.”

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey 💋 Parker (@being_kelsey)

“I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️,” Kelsey added.

Tom’s bandmates also wrote in a statement: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.”

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022.”

The singer was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020, and recently revealed he had written a book about his illness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial)

In an Instagram post last week, he wrote: “Hi, I’m Tom Parker, a lot of you know me as one fifth of The Wanted, but I am also a father, a husband, and a son, that’s battling brain cancer. My book, coming this July, is not about dying: It’s a book about living.”

“It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what.”

“It will show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds.”