The Wanted announce comeback – seven years after their split

The Wanted have announced their comeback – seven years after they disbanded.

Bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes went on hiatus back in 2014, after completing their ‘Word of Mouth’ tour.

Seven years on, the group have decided to reunite after Tom was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

The band will mark their comeback by releasing a greatest hits album in November, which will feature their chart-topping single, Glad You Came.

They will also perform together for the first time in seven years at Tom’s Stand Up To Cancer gig at the Royal Albert Hall on September 20.

Fans will be delighted to hear they’re set to release a brand new single too, which was written by Max.

Here we go!! We are MEGA excited to announce that we are BACK and will be releasing our Greatest Hits Album on November 12th!! We’ll also be performing LIVE at the @RoyalAlbertHall as part of @TomParker‘s ‘Inside My Head’ concert. It’s been far too long… Let’s do this! 🌍 💪 pic.twitter.com/8Zsq31jyVN — The Wanted (@thewanted) September 8, 2021

Speaking at the launch of their comeback today, Tom told The Sun: “It feels amazing it is quite nice to be able to do something that is not related to treatment. It is like nothing has ever changed.”

On recording their new single, Nathan added: “It is really good, we are really excited.”

“It was really nice doing it in the studio, Jay and Siva recorded in the US and us three recorded it over here. It is lovely being back together.”