We can't wait to see this!

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People is already receiving rave...

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People is already receiving rave reviews online.

The series will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer as a boxset this Sunday, and it will also air on BBC One and RTÉ over the next few weeks.

Fans of Sally Rooney’s book have been eagerly anticipating the new series, and it looks like they won’t be disappointed.

Early reviews have described the new series as a “perfectly adapted” love story, told with “breathtaking intimacy”.

So lovely to see so many glowing reviews of Normal People today. @lennyabrahamson and #HettieMacdonald have created a beautiful adaptation with, @ElementPictures, @camacabra, @sallyrooney & an amazing cast & crew. Feeling very lucky to have worked on the sound design for it. https://t.co/fXJg7BaHdc — Steve Fanagan (@stevefanagan) April 22, 2020

“Sally Rooney’s literary blockbuster about the twisting, passionate relationship between two Irish teenagers is a tricky book to adapt. But the result is a triumph” @BBC_Culture #NormalPeople airs next week. https://t.co/zrK0olMnKG via @BBC_Culture — Element Pictures (@ElementPictures) April 23, 2020

I shamelessly whined till I was sent preview episodes of Normal People and OH MY GOD it’s stunning! The script, the performances, the direction it conjures up an Ireland that is authentic and mythical all at once. A massive ride of a show. @ElementPictures — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) April 22, 2020

“A millennial love story for the ages” @RollingStone. The wonderful #NormalPeople reviews keep rolling in, we can not wait for you all to see it next week! https://t.co/t6me2sk65I — Element Pictures (@ElementPictures) April 22, 2020

Normal People stars Kildare newcomer 24-year-old Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) in the role of Marianne.

The series follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

It also stars Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Rosie) and Aislín McGuckin (Outlander).

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The 12-part series will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer from Sunday, April 26, and will also air on RTÉ One from Tuesday, April 28.

The first two episodes will air in a double bill on RTÉ One, and will also be available on RTÉ Player.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.