Home Top Story The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People is already receiving rave...

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People is already receiving rave reviews

We can't wait to see this!

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People is already receiving rave reviews online.

The series will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer as a boxset this Sunday, and it will also air on BBC One and RTÉ over the next few weeks.

Fans of Sally Rooney’s book have been eagerly anticipating the new series, and it looks like they won’t be disappointed.

Early reviews have described the new series as a “perfectly adapted” love story, told with “breathtaking intimacy”.

Normal People stars Kildare newcomer 24-year-old Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) in the role of Marianne.

The series follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

It also stars Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Rosie) and Aislín McGuckin (Outlander).

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The 12-part series will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer from Sunday, April 26, and will also air on RTÉ One from Tuesday, April 28.

The first two episodes will air in a double bill on RTÉ One, and will also be available on RTÉ Player.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR