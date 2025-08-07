The TRUTH behind the rumoured Hannah Montana anniversary special – as Miley Cyrus teases ‘something special’

Over the last week, rumours have begun to circulate that Miley Cyrus is planning “something special” for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana.

Following comments made on SiriusXM where the singer teased “something special”, the internet went wild, with many fans speculating that a Hannah Montana-themed performance was in the works or even a tour.

A clip, posted by Miley Nation, a popular fan account for the singer, showed the blonde wig sitting on a mannequin head as Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary came across the screen.

Fans were led to believe the teaser was real, as it even had a Disney watermark in the corner.

However, it has now been confirmed that the trailer was fan-made, and no concrete evidence of any performances have surfaced.

Speaking on a July 22, 2025 SiriusXM interview, Miley teased something special for the anniversary, confessing: “Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me.”

“I wanna design something really special for it, because it really was the beginning of all of this, that now sits here today.”

“It’s so crazy to think I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed, and now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at in a sense of nostalgia or something you have from your childhood.”

Hannah Montana, which debuted in 2006, portrayed Miley Stewart, a teenager, as she led a double life as the well-known pop sensation Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, and Billy Ray Cyrus were the main cast members of the show, which aired until 2011.